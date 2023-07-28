2 sisters, cousin all deliver babies within 24 hours at same New Jersey hospital

Two sisters and their cousin all delivered babies within 24 hours of each other at the same New Jersey hospital this week. Toni Yates has the story.

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey -- Two New Jersey sisters and their cousin all delivered babies within 24 hours of each other at the same hospital this week.

All three babies were even delivered by the same doctor.

The births took place at a hospital in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County.

Keydy Cepeda's sister, Pagliery Cabrera Nin, had a baby boy, Liam, who was born on July 26 at 10:32 a.m.

Cousin Jankelly Abreu and mom Anais Garcia Perez had a baby boy, Jedidiah, born on July 26 at 1:47 p.m.

Then Cepeda had a baby girl, Brielle, who was born on July 27 at 6:37 a.m.

"They all gave birth, and then hours later, after I heard that they were giving birth, the pain started," Cepeda recalled.

The trio had no idea they would all end up delivering so closely. Many months ago, they all had a secret.

"In November, she called me to tell me, 'Oh I have news for you, I'm pregnant and don't tell anyone,'" Cabrera Nin said. "And I said 'I'm pregnant too,' so it was in December that all the families were together, and then she said 'I'm pregnant too.'"

With these three infants, there's going to be a very busy grandma in Perth Amboy.

Her other grown children welcomed babies recently too.

"His sister had a baby, his brother had a baby, we had a baby, she had a baby, and then his cousin had a baby, so there are six new grandkids for their grandma," Jedidiah's mom, Garcia Perez, said.

If all stays well, all moms and babies will be home by Saturday.