Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is a new baby ring-tailed lemur at the Cape May County Zoo.The yet unsexed infant was born on March 13, 2022 to first-time mom 'Felana' and dad 'Darwin'."This is great news for the zoo, it is the first ring-tailed lemur infant born at the zoo in 10 years. 'Felana' is taking very good care of her new baby and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom's chest or riding on her back," said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the Cape May County Zoo.Baby lemurs weigh about 100 grams (3.52 ounces) and are about 10 centimeters long (3.93 inches) at birth. Lemurs usually have single births but twins are not uncommon."We are all excited about the birth of the baby lemur. Our zoo veterinarians and staff do such a wonderful job with the animals and the birth of a new animal that is threatened gives us a renewed sense of pride for their hard work and dedication," said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes.Ring-tailed Lemurs are an endangered species of primate that is found only on the island of Madagascar. Because their natural range is so limited and that natural range is being threatened, they are in critical need of conservation.There are an estimated 2,000 to 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs left in the wild.Ring-tailed lemurs are omnivores and their diet mostly consists of leaves, flowers and insects. They also eat fruits, herbs and small vertebrates.The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are free to the public. Park hours are from 7 a.m. until dusk. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.