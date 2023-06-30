College life can be stressful and expensive. But there's good news - there are lots of discounts for students. You just have to know where to look to find them.

Where to find the biggest and best discounts for college students on everything from food to tech

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- College life can be stressful - loans, textbooks, and living on a budget can take a toll. But the good news is there are lots of discounts for students. You just have to know where to look to find them.

Consumer Reports has compiled a list of year-round student discounts that can ease the financial burden.

Students can get at least 10% to 15% off everything from retail to entertainment, technology to food, unlocking hundreds of dollars in discounts.

Some food stores and restaurants offer 10% off, but delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash also have deals.

Looking for tech items? Apple and Samsung offer discounts on certain smart products, while the Adobe Creative Cloud Plan gives 60% off media products for students for the first year. And check out savings from AT &T and Verizon, too.

If you need a study break, hit the entertainment deals with Hulu, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora all offering savings, some between 50% and 75%!

And for $7.49 a month, head over to Amazon Prime Student for video and music along with free delivery and even deals on flights and hotels.

Keep in mind, students normally have to verify their status with an academic or .edu email - or with proof of enrollment.

For discount on clothes, look no further than Levi's, Madewell, J.Crew, Nike and Target.

And it pays to do well in school in more ways than one. Many car insurance companies offer a discount if you maintain good grades of a "B" average or better. And if you're a student staying 100 miles or more away from home, you may be eligible for even more discounts.

Plus, we've found two websites that offer even more ways to save. You can set up a free account with both UNiDAYS and Student Beans for more deals.

Finally, Crocs are offering 25% off and Dell up to $750 off.