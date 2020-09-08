Many New Jersey schools reopening Tuesday under hybrid plans

Learning will be all virtual at Camden City School District, but many other towns will be under a hybrid plan with a combination of at-home and in-school classes.
Many parents were out on Monday night doing some last-minute shopping for school supplies. Rachel Mendoza was out shopping with her son.
"He likes to go back to school, into the school, but I am a little scared for the pandemic," said Mendoza.
"Are you ready?" asked reporter Dann Cuellar.
"Yeah... I'm a little nervous," said fourth-grader Dan Mendoza.
"We're going to start and it's dangerous but my mother says as long as we have the face masks -- which I just took off -- then we're fine and healthy," said 8th grader, Maria Reyes.
Some parents were not absolutely comfortable about sending their kids back to school due to COVID-19.
"I'd rather they be home for now," said parent Tamara Sweeten, who's kids go to Veterans Memorial Family School. They will be doing remote learning due to overwhelming concerns about the virus.
"Yeah, I guess a bunch of the parents they decided to do it and I guess the response was so great with remote learning that they said it's not opening till January 31," said Sweeten.
But some parents, whose kids attend charter schools, say they went back to the classroom last week and so far, things appear to be going well.
"Very good, excellent like the hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and with a 15-minute break in between in the morning and then an hour for lunch, it works properly," said Juana Tavares.
