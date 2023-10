Bad Bunny is bringing his upcoming Most Wanted Tour to South Philadelphia on April 19.

How to get tickets to Bad Bunny's 2024 'Most Wanted Tour' in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The top touring artist of 2022 is planning a major comeback next year. Bad Bunny is bringing his upcoming "Most Wanted Tour" to South Philadelphia.

The show will be at the Wells Fargo Center on April 19, 2024.

The Grammy winner took a break from the stage this year, so demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Fans are encouraged to register now ahead of ticket sales.

You have until Sunday night to sign up and then the sale begins next Wednesday.