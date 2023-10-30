94-year-old father, 68-year-old son killed by vehicle rolling down driveway in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A father and his son are dead after what appears to be a freak accident outside a home in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Police say the 94-year-old man pulled his Toyota Camry into the driveway on the 300 block of Pembree Terrace around 9 a.m. Monday.

As the driver exited the vehicle, police say the car began to roll backward, hitting the 94-year-old.

The vehicle continued down the driveway and onto Llandrillo Road, where the vehicle hit the driver's 68-year-old son, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department.