94-year-old father, 68-year-old son killed by vehicle rolling down driveway in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A father and his son are dead after what appears to be a freak accident outside a home in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Police say the 94-year-old man pulled his Toyota Camry into the driveway on the 300 block of Pembree Terrace around 9 a.m. Monday.
As the driver exited the vehicle, police say the car began to roll backward, hitting the 94-year-old.
The vehicle continued down the driveway and onto Llandrillo Road, where the vehicle hit the driver's 68-year-old son, according to police.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department.