Charges withdrawn for former TV star Bam Margera following incident outside Radnor Hotel

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Charges against the former reality TV star and skateboarder Brandon "Bam" Margera following an incident at the Radnor Hotel have been withdrawn.

Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot at the Radnor Hotel in Wayne last August.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Margera said the charges had been dropped.

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," said Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan. "It's fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."

Margera's August arrest came nearly two weeks after he was ordered to stand trial on assault charges in a separate case.

"Bam" Margera allegedly said to his brother, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On July 27, 2023, he was freed on $50,000 bail and ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his brother, Jess Margera, at his compound in Chester County in April.