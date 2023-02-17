'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Kerry Condon shares the real reason why she never gets recognized

HOLLYWOOD -- The humorous banter that took place between "The Banshees of Inisherin" actress Kerry Condon and the film's director/producer, Martin McDonagh, provided for an entertaining Oscar Luncheon interview.

When asked about their feelings towards the newfound attention that the film has brought them, Condon took a humble route for her answer by saying "I don't want to be recognized. I'm perfectly happy." However, McDonagh had no problem teasing the answer. "I love it," he interjected. Condon turned to him and asks, "Do ya?" "Well it's always as Sting, but you know, I'll take it," said McDonagh with a grin.

The pair burst out in laughter and Condon one-upped McDonagh's answer, "Well they don't recognize me from the film because I never leave the house!" Another round of laughter followed. Condon added, "I mean the coffee shop I go to, they know me anyway!" McDonagh jokingly creates a punchline to her answer, "Jesus, this hasn't been good for you then?"

McDonagh and Condon attended the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills as nominees for "The Banshees of Inisherin." The film, which is about friendship and heartbreak, received nine nominations in total, including Best Picture. Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Condon, are all first-time Oscar nominees. McDonagh, who has been nominated before, is up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

McDonaugh said it's "great to have eight people together going for the same thing, taking care of each other, and hoping for the best for each other." He joked that he is most looking forward to "winning," but then concluded in a heartfelt manner "I would feel like I won if any of you guys won something."

"The Banshees of Inisherin," from Searchlight Pictures is now streaming on Hulu, and available on Digital and Blu-Ray.