Pictured: Suspects in the theft of 'Batman' the cat from the PetSmart store in Brookhaven, Pa. on November 5, 2019.

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Batman," the cat taken from a PetSmart store in Brookhaven, Pa., has been found safe, officials said Saturday."Batman" was stolen from the Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center inside the store last week.The adoption center said "Batman" has special medical needs, but according to a Facebook post, "Batman" was found and is OK."Officer Barth and Officer Eastman worked endlessly in order to bring our Batman home," the post said.According to the post, charges are pending against the suspects.