BeeKindElla: Wearing blue in honor of 9-year-old Montco girl who died of cancer

Ella Smith lost her battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer when she was just 9 years old.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a family from Royersford, Montgomery County is honoring their daughter's memory with a day devoted to helping others.

Her mother Karen said Ella's bravery, grace and outgoing personality were larger than life itself.

She was always looking out for others, rather than worrying about her struggle.

So today, Ella's family is asking everyone to wear their brightest blue - Ella's favorite color - and to take time out of their day to do something kind for someone else.

They'll be using the hashtag 'BeeKindElla." That's B-E-E, like the insect.

Ella's family says bees symbolize community, brightness, and personal power, all fitting descriptors of Ella herself.