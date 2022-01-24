be kind

Parrot forms special bonds at Montgomery County senior living facility

The center in Dresher adopted Freida in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.
By
Parrot forms special bonds at Montco senior living facility

DRESHER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a bird is bringing joy to residents of a nursing home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Meet Freida, a Senegal Parrot.

At 30 years old, caretakers say, the bird is a senior citizen herself and considers Brandywine Living to be her own retirement home.

The center in Dresher adopted Freida in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when there were strict visitor restrictions.

Freida has formed a special relationship with many residents, especially a man named Meyer who brings the bird crackers every day.

Freida even participates in activities like bingo.

"She is a very smart, sweet and vocal parrot. She loves the residents and being pet," her caretaker Rachel Kaufman said. "She lives at the community but comes home with me if I am off for a few days."

