community journalist

Gamers raise thousands for CHOP during 24-hour marathon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gamers raise thousands for CHOP during 24-hour marathon

GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "My son is a gamer and I watched him watching streamers," said Derek Rodner. "That's how he was getting better."

Despite his best efforts, Derek couldn't match his son Xavier's skills on the computer. So, he invested his time into something much larger.

"I realized that there's a lot of scholarship dollars available at university level for esports," he said. "And I thought there needs to be something to give these kids structure and training so they can learn teamwork and sportsmanship and respect and leadership."

In February 2020, Derek opened the doors to Uplink Studios, which was a proof of concept at the time. Their first league sold out in eight days. It seemed like nothing could slow them down.

"We got a week and a half into practice and ended up having to shut down for five months," Derek said, recalling the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the downtime, Derek remodeled the interior and focused all his energy towards building the brand of the studio on the Pottstown Pike. Today, it is home to five gaming leagues, birthday parties, and tournaments.

Derek's son couldn't be more proud.

"I want to thank him so much for giving me the opportunity to, like, learn really good teamwork, good manners, and to just hang out with other people," said Xavier. "Even if you don't know them, you can always build relationships."

The Rodner family invited the community to take part in a fundraising event this weekend. It was partnered with Extra Life, a program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For 24 hours, gamers young and old filtered through the studio to stream, smash, and score thousands of dollars for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

They crushed their goal of $2,000, setting a first-time high score of more than $5,000.

"I think this has been a huge success," said Derek, who plans to make this an annual event. "It's not a ton of money, but hopefully, it will make a difference."

To learn more about Uplink Studios, visit their website.

RELATED: Former CHOP patient becomes nurse at new King of Prussia hospital

EMBED More News Videos

Abby Lackman received life-saving surgery as an infant at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Now, her story has come full circle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschester countycommunity journalistchildren's hospital of philadelphiavideo gamefeel goodesportsfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Downingtown marching band dazzles with Rose Parade performance
Former CHOP patient becomes nurse at new King of Prussia hospital
Philly real estate developers receive multi-million dollar investment
Pa. teacher and therapy dog bring comfort to Chester County
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 injured after driver crashes into utility pole in Montco
AccuWeather: Clipper system to bring snow showers to parts of region
Fire on roof sends smoke billowing over Center City
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Former CHOP patient becomes nurse at new King of Prussia hospital
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
Show More
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
How to order your free COVID tests from the government
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
More TOP STORIES News