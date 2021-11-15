be kind

Be Kind: Montco woman sprinkles kindness in the community

Patricia Gallagher is the author of "150 Ways to Sprinkle Kindness in Your Community."
By and Nicole Borocci
Be Kind: Sprinkling kindness in the community

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is on a mission to make Kindness Day last all through the year.

She currently organizes free programs at eight local senior centers.

Gallagher leads discussions on kindness as a way to boost self-esteem and combat loneliness.

She has founded three national kindness projects.

They include donating day-old flower bouquets to senior citizens and sharing gently-used stuffed animals with residents at nursing homes.

Some of the elderly people she has touched have become volunteers themselves, including Gallagher's late mother, Claire, who spread cheer well into her late 80s.

On the heels of National Kindness Day, and with the holidays approaching, Gallagher created a free calendar.

It gives families and their children 30 ways that people can spread kindness in their community to make it a monthly campaign.
