Be Kind: South Jersey twin sisters giving back with pajama project

HIGHTSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It started in kindergarten.Lauren and Mackenzie Multari, twins from Hamilton Township, Mercer County, had a birthday party. Instead of presents, they asked for pajamas to donate."Our parents told us a difference between a 'want' and a 'need', and said, 'What do you need from 50 of your classmates that you're not going to get from your family?'" recalled Mackenzie.Mackenzie added, "We thought it was supposed to be a one-time thing, and we did it every single year."As fourth graders, with their parents' help, they formally launched "Lala & Mimi's Pajama Project," a 501(c)(3) organization. This allowed them to expand their efforts."From telling our fourth-grade friends in our backyard in Hamilton Township to now doing an interview for 6abc news, this is like the perfect situation to show how it has grown," exclaimed Lauren.Now 17-years-old and juniors at The Peddie School in Hightstown, they have now surpassed 15,000 pajama donations.The twins work together, balancing academics and activities with their service."I think it's helpful we have the twin telepathy so it's very easy to understand each other without talking," laughed Lauren."Peddie is a place that encourages kids to do service," said Jim Truslow, Director of Community and Service at The Peddie School."They've taken what they do, and they brought it to the school, but they've also brought it to our neighbors," explained Truslow.The girls hold drives and collections at a growing number of schools, including Peddie.They have also worked with other charitable organizations to bring cozy, comforting pajamas to more and more kids."Close your eyes and think about you getting ready for bed and how you get ready, brush your teeth, and you put on a pair of pajamas, and then you think about those kids who don't have those pajamas and how different it is for them," said Mackenzie.The girls hope that their act of kindness inspires more."I think it's fun to watch what Lauren and Mackenzie have done, and not just because of the things that they've done for themselves, but the excitement they've brought to the community," added Truslow."We just want to make sure we are inspiring others to make a difference," emphasized Lauren.