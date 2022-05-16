be kind

Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls students 'spread the love' by giving back

Each homeroom filled baskets with toiletries, self-care items, and other necessities for those in need.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a student club at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls is giving back.

Students at the Hunting Park school held a "Spread the Love Campaign" for two months.

Gabby Dugan, a senior and president of the Community Service Corps, sent Action News a video explaining the campaign.

"Students participate by looking in their community for someone who is less fortunate than others or simply in need of a pick-me-up," Gabby said. "By doing so, our students become more involved in our community."

Each care package was customized for the different nominees, who remained confidential, but submitted a profile to each classroom.

