Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls students 'spread the love' by giving back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a student club at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls is giving back.Students at the Hunting Park school held a "Spread the Love Campaign" for two months.Each homeroom filled baskets with toiletries, self-care items, and other necessities for those in need.Gabby Dugan, a senior and president of the Community Service Corps, sent Action News a video explaining the campaign."Students participate by looking in their community for someone who is less fortunate than others or simply in need of a pick-me-up," Gabby said. "By doing so, our students become more involved in our community."Each care package was customized for the different nominees, who remained confidential, but submitted a profile to each classroom.