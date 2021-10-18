be kind

Be Kind: Breast cancer survivor, daughter with Down syndrome help community

Katie cared for for her mother during two surgeries, radiation and a full year of chemo.
By Nicole Borocci
Cancer survivor, daughter with Down syndrome help community

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mother-daughter duo is not only a source of strength for each other, but also for their entire community.

JoAnn McNamee is a breast cancer survivor.

Throughout her battle, her daughter, Katie, was always there for her.

Katie has Down syndrome.

She cared for JoAnn during two surgeries, radiation and a full year of chemo.

Katie is a talented musician who has her own collection of songs that she wrote herself. Katie dedicated the song "Her Love is True" to her mother.

Katie and JoAnn also run Kate's Place, Inc. in Moorestown.

The non-profit provides social activities for adults with special needs.

The program has been running for 14 years, and returned October 1 for the first time in 567 days due to the pandemic.
