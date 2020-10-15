art of aging

Port Richmond coffee company switches gears amid pandemic to offer café experience at home

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- Coffee is often the drink that brings people together to socialize, but with the pandemic and colder months ahead, one local business owner decided to switch gears on his wholesale business to offer the café experience at home.

Obel Hernandez Senior founded Bean2Bean Coffee Company in 2013. His business, based out of the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, fulfilled a passion that started after he took a job roasting coffee samples in 1985 with Maxwell House. Now, Bean2Bean deals in just specialty coffee.

"I had the opportunity to visit a whole lot of different places in the coffee world," says Hernandez Sr. Those places included Brazil, Guatemala and Vietnam.

His two sons, Obel Jr. and Gabriel, joined the business a few years later and now he's sharing his knowledge with them.

"We get all our coffee green, the raw," explains Hernandez Sr. He's sampled many varieties. One on the table now is a Tanzanian.

Bean2Bean started as a wholesale company.

"We roast our coffee and then we package it," says Hernandez Sr.

Many businesses across Philadelphia sell their coffee.

"We offer 10 different roasts. Those are between single origins, espressos, decafs and our in-house blends," says Obel Hernandez Jr.

They also offer cold brew.

"We steep course ground coffee with our 76 Espresso," explains Hernandez Jr.

"We use coffees from all over the world," says Hernandez Sr., who is responsible for quality control at Bean2Bean.

"I get different samples from different importers," says Hernandez Sr. "I'm the creator of our blends."

And for good reason. Hernandez Senior is licensed to grade coffee for the New York Board of Trades.

"There's 20 of us in the world," says Hernandez Sr. "We examine it for color, odor and ultimately for flavor."

Hernandez Sr. further explains that when it comes to coffee, "It's all about the palate."

All the product names are Philly centric - such as Franklin Reserve, Old City Decaf and the fan favorite, Schuylkill Select.

"It's the crowd pleaser," says Gabriel Hernandez. "It's kind of right in the middle of dark and light roast."

Since the pandemic, Bean2Bean has pivoted from mostly wholesale to online sales. They are now offering a next day delivery option for Philly residents and Hernandez Sr. says the community has shown its support.

"We're able to sustain ourselves as a family because of Bean2Bean," says Hernandez Sr. "That's very satisfying."

To order Bean2Bean Coffee Company online, visit: https://www.bean2bean.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessport richmond (philadelphia)north philadelphiaphiladelphiahealthphilly newsart of agingcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Senior Community Theater Group Watermark Players perform virtual play about life amid the pandemic
Final Bow: Trailblazing violinist retires after 50 years with Philadelphia Orchestra
Bucks County couple launches Rose Bank Winery in retirement
Recent retirees leading effort to make sure local votes are counted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Authorities investigate hazmat situation in Camden County
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Show More
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
More TOP STORIES News