Bear that attacked, injured 2 small children euthanized in Luzerne County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials announced on Friday that a bear that previously attacked two children in Luzerne County this week was captured and euthanized.

Two bears, a male and female, were caught overnight in live traps the Pennsylvania Game Commission set following a bear attack on Monday.

Authorities said the attack happened in Wright Township near Mount Top, and the incident left a 5-year-old and 14-month-old with injuries.

Following the attack, officials took DNA samples from the children's clothes to help identify the bears responsible. Samples collected on Friday determined that the female bear from the attack was already in captivity.

The bear was later euthanized after the discovery.

Officials say that while these attacks are rare when bears attack people and are captured, they are euthanized for public safety.

It helps deter future bear attacks and allows experts to test the bear for rabies, which also provides insight for the victims of an attack.

Bears usually only attack people when they feel cornered and see no easy path for escape, wildlife experts say.

"While the agency doesn't take lightly its duty to follow protocol to euthanize a bear involved in an attack, it also places great importance on ensuring public safety, and in this case, we have fulfilled our responsibility through our actions," said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans in a statement.

The male bear caught in the trap alongside the female has been relocated to a more remote area farther from the attack site, officials say.

There is no word on the condition of the two children.