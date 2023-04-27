Closing sales begin at Bed Bath and Beyond, buybuy BABY; buyers rush to get last-chance deals

As of Wednesday, both stores are now 10% off.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As Bed, Bath, and Beyond and buybuy BABY are getting ready to close their doors for good, they're "going out of business" sale started on Wednesday.

"A good sale honestly. Anything for the bedroom, the office at home," said Alyse Rodriguez of Haddonfield.

READ | Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection: What to know about final sales, coupon deadline

Whether it's buybuy BABY or Bed Bath and Beyond, people in Cherry Hill were hoping to score some deals.

"I got this soda machine. I want to try some flavors. Some people are discouraged 'cause it's only a 10% discount on everything and no coupons are being accepted at this time," said Cesar Ramirez, of Pennsauken.

As of Wednesday, both stores are now 10% off.

Some people were hoping to score better deals but walked out empty-handed. They say they'll be back though, if the sales get better.

Others, however, were able to make some purchases.

"It's semi-busy, the prices are still pretty high. I still spent $80 and I don't know what I got," laughed Deb Pagliante of Mount Laurel.

Most customers were shocked when the announcement came out that two big box stores were closing for good.

"It's pretty sad to tell you the truth, it's been around for so long. We've had three kids and we live right around the corner, so this has always been our go-to. We're gonna miss it," said Ravin Abdullah of Cherry Hill.

Shoppers say they're already seeing stuff sold out online at buybuy BABY.

With the two closures, their focus will shift to online shopping.

"I'm bummed about it, 'cause we come here a lot, it's convenient and everything is in one store. I don't know where else we can go after it's closed, probably just online shopping," said Linda Chen of Marlton.

Coupons are no longer being accepted.

If you have a gift card for either store, it can be used until May 8.