Philadelphia Phillies give surprise bedroom makeover to child battling cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old boy who is battling cancer and his sister were surprised with bedroom makeovers on Thursday.

The adorable surprise came courtesy of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Team members with the Phillies spent hours in Langhorne, Bucks County working to transform the rooms.

The Phanatic and Phillies' Ballgirls were there when the big reveal happened for the two kids.

Rowan and Aubrey share the room, which is now packed with a Bryce Harper banner, a photo card and hat wall, painting pinstripes, and more.

