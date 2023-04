Police say the woman was shot multiple times throughout her body.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 72-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a behavioral center in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Waln Street.

No arrests have been made, though police say they know who the gunman is.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.