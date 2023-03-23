Maryland crash: 6 highway workers killed in construction zone wreck on I-695 near Baltimore: Police

Six people were killed in a crash on I-695 in Maryland when a driver crashed a vehicle into a construction zone near Baltimore, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending investigators to work with the state police on the investigation.

WOODLAWN, Maryland -- Six highway workers were killed when a vehicle crashed into a construction zone near Baltimore, Maryland, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at a work zone between temporary concrete walls on Interstate 695 in Woodlawn, about 8 miles northwest of Baltimore, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

A driver in an Acura was attempting to change lanes when the vehicle "struck the front corner panel on the passenger side" of another vehicle, an updated news release from state police said. "Crash Team investigators believe this caused the Acura to lose control and subsequently travel into the work zone," the release said.

All six workers were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Their identities haven't been released.

The driver was the only person in the Acura and was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment, state police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Volkswagen, stopped near the scene where the vehicle became disabled, state police said. The Volkswagen driver wasn't injured.

"Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State's Attorney," the release said.

