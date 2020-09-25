1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Ben Franklin Parkway

UPDATE: Fatal crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

1 man is dead and a woman is seriously injured, according to police.

The car hit a tree and large pole. **The Parkway is shutdown in both directions between 20th and 21st**@6abc https://t.co/9mRA92nrnD pic.twitter.com/bkvw83dDw9 — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) September 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash that has shut down a portion of the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday at 20th Street and the Parkway near the Franklin Institute.The Action Cam on the scene showed a car struck a pole and a tree along the Parkway.Police said a man and woman were inside the vehicle.One person was trapped and had to be rescued.Police said the man died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The crash has shut down the inner drive of the Parkway between 20th and Vine streets.A cause of the crash is under investigation.