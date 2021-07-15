Make the Ben Franklin Parkway more pedestrian friendly? City wants feedback

Three design teams recently submitted conceptual ideas for reimagining the space.
The three teams participating in the Ideas Workshop are:
Design Workshop
DLANDstudio + DIGSAU
MVRDV
"Reimagining what is possible for the parks, streets, and walkways along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is a once in a century opportunity for the City," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
City officials say the workshop aimed to raise awareness of the Parkway redesign, and introduce Philadelphians to a range of possibilities for revitalizing the iconic boulevard.
The city reviewed more than a dozen proposals to create a "world-class public realm plan for pedestrian-centric, permanent changes that will dramatically improve the appeal, use, safety, functionality, and beauty of the Parkway."
"The concepts presented by these three world class design teams represent some of the most innovative approaches to climate-resilient, multi-modal urban transportation planning," said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll.
The city will soon post a survey online where residents can give their input. The feedback will then be shared with the appointed design team.
Residents are also welcome to review the design concepts and ideas online at www.phlparkway.com.