police officer injured

Benefit to be held for Philadelphia Police Ofc. Andy Chan, injured in on-duty motorcycle accident

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Highway patrol officer Andy Chan is no longer in a coma, but his rehabilitation is really just getting started.

"It's going to be a long road ahead," said Chan's partner, Sgt. Kyle Cross. "But we have seen a lot of improvement and we are just all hopeful right now that he is going to make a full recovery."

It was last January when the 48-year-old Chan was severely injured when his patrol motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

It was deemed an accident and the driver of the vehicle was not charged with a crime.

Officer Chan suffered brain damage in the accident and will need years of rehabilitation and care.

Tuesday's update on Chan's condition doubled as an announcement for a fundraiser to help the Chan family keep up with medical costs.

Garrett Smith is an event planner who helped put the event together, what they are calling 'The Andy Chan Holiday Pub Tour' later this week in Old City.

"We are encouraging people to come out on Thursday night and have a little holiday fun and support and Andy Chan and the Chan family," said Smith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police officer injuredcharity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Police come together for LBI cop hit by car while helping strangers
Gloucester Township officer dragged by vehicle; 2 teens arrested
Shooter at large after LA deputy shot at sheriff's station
Police officer and civilian injured in house fire in Lr. Merion Twp.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
16-year-old girl whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
Fire displaces 2 families in Pleasantville
Show More
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
House Rules Committee setting terms for impeachment
Gun-toting wife fights off attempted robbers in west Houston
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
Troubleshooters Update: Arrest warrant issued for sex offender minister
More TOP STORIES News