PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Highway patrol officer Andy Chan is no longer in a coma, but his rehabilitation is really just getting started.
"It's going to be a long road ahead," said Chan's partner, Sgt. Kyle Cross. "But we have seen a lot of improvement and we are just all hopeful right now that he is going to make a full recovery."
It was last January when the 48-year-old Chan was severely injured when his patrol motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.
It was deemed an accident and the driver of the vehicle was not charged with a crime.
Officer Chan suffered brain damage in the accident and will need years of rehabilitation and care.
Tuesday's update on Chan's condition doubled as an announcement for a fundraiser to help the Chan family keep up with medical costs.
Garrett Smith is an event planner who helped put the event together, what they are calling 'The Andy Chan Holiday Pub Tour' later this week in Old City.
"We are encouraging people to come out on Thursday night and have a little holiday fun and support and Andy Chan and the Chan family," said Smith.
Benefit to be held for Philadelphia Police Ofc. Andy Chan, injured in on-duty motorcycle accident
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News