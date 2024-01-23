Bensalem police search for hit-and-run driver in red Ford pickup truck

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened on January 12 at about 11:55 p.m. near Street Road and Brookwood Drive.

The suspect was driving a red Ford-150 extended cab pickup truck with New Jersey plate L23RZD. However, when police ran the tag, it came back as "no record found."

A 37-year-old man from Bensalem was hospitalized with broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fractured spine.

Police say he's still in the hospital in stable condition.

People who live and work in the area say they frequently see crashes along this stretch of Street Road and at that specific intersection.

"We know somebody that was hit twice. There was an accident last Tuesday out here. It's always an issue," said Nicole Hanson, an employee at John's Barber Shop on Street Road.

She says while she does see police pulling people over, it doesn't seem to stop drivers from tearing through the intersection.

"Unfortunately, people just fly down the street. All the time," said Hanson. "Too much, it's a dangerous spot."

According to data from PennDOT, there were two other fatal crashes in the vicinity of that intersection from 2013 to 2022.

Anyone who sees or has information about the vehicle is asked to call police at 215-633-3687.