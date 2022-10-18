WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews respond to gas leak in Bensalem, Pa.; residents asked to avoid area

Police put out an alert advising residents and businesses to comply with emergency workers if they are asked to leave the area.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
16 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Bensalem fire crews and police responded to the area of Bristol Road and Richlieu Road on Tuesday morning.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A gas leak is causing major problems in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Bensalem fire crews and police responded to the area of Bristol Road and Richlieu Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Bensalem fire said the leak is in a high-pressure gas line and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Bensalem police put out an alert advising nearby residents and businesses to comply with emergency workers if they are asked to leave the area.

There was no immediate word about what caused the leak.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.