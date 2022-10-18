Crews respond to gas leak in Bensalem, Pa.; residents asked to avoid area

Police put out an alert advising residents and businesses to comply with emergency workers if they are asked to leave the area.

Bensalem fire crews and police responded to the area of Bristol Road and Richlieu Road on Tuesday morning.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A gas leak is causing major problems in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Bensalem fire crews and police responded to the area of Bristol Road and Richlieu Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Bensalem fire said the leak is in a high-pressure gas line and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Bensalem police put out an alert advising nearby residents and businesses to comply with emergency workers if they are asked to leave the area.

There was no immediate word about what caused the leak.