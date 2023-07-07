Driver sought after 14-year-old struck and killed in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after a 14-year-old pedestrian was killed in Bensalem, Bucks County late Thursday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Street Road just before the Route 1 overpass.

According to police, two juveniles were crossing the road in the middle of the block.

The driver of a dark gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda, swerved to miss the first juvenile and is believed to have hit the 14-year-old.

While he was lying in the road, police say the teen was hit again by a Hyundai SUV.

Police say neither driver attributed to the cause of this crash. However, the driver of the sedan got back in his vehicle and fled before police arrived.

The driver was last seen driving westbound on Street Road going into Lower Southampton Twp.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.