Bensalem, Pennsylvania police to announce new information in unsolved murder case

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police say they plan to announce new information in a 33-year-old unsolved murder case on Tuesday.

They are expected to identify the young pregnant woman who was found dead inside the abandoned Publicker Distillery on State Road back on January 24, 1988.

Many articles of clothing were found with the body, but it is unknown if it belonged to her, investigators said.

A forensic sculpture of the victim's head was used to help investigators, who have traveled across state lines to try and solve the mystery.

Her description did not match any reports of missing persons or runaways at the time.
