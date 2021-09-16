Body found in dumpster near Bensalem, Pa. apartment complex

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania after a body was found in a dumpster.The discovery was made Thursday afternoon near an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Bristol Road.Chopper 6 was overhead as investigators cordoned off an area of the property.There was no immediate word on the identity of the individual.An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.