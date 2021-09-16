Body found in dumpster near Bensalem, Pa. apartment complex

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania after a body was found in a dumpster.
The discovery was made Thursday afternoon near an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Bristol Road.
Chopper 6 was overhead as investigators cordoned off an area of the property.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the individual.
An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
