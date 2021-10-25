Driver smashes into cars, fence in fiery crash at Bensalem Twp. apartment complex

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating a fiery crash at an apartment complex.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of Knights Road in Bensalem Township.Police say a driver crashed into three parked cars at the Creekside Apartments.The driver then smashed through a fence and rolled down an embankment.The vehicle also caught fire.Police say the driver was alert and speaking with officers at the scene.They have not said if the driver was injured. No other injuries were reported.It is not clear at this time why the driver lost control of the vehicle.