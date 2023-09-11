Dirt bike rider accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian turns self in

The bike rider then rode over the victim a second time, causing substantial injuries, officials say.

Brian Barlow surrendered to police on Monday alongside his attorney.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dirt bike rider accused of intentionally striking a 64-year-old man last month in Bensalem, Pennsylvania has turned himself in to police.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on August 5 in the area of 1681 Neshaminy Valley Drive.

During the investigation, police say they discovered that the man was intentionally struck by a dirt bike rider and knocked to the ground after some type of altercation.

The victim sustained several injuries including broken ribs.

He is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges including accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

Barlow was arraigned by a judge and later released.

Police say the second dirt biker rider was cited with several summary traffic offenses for operating an illegal dirt bike within Bensalem Township.