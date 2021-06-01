caught on video

Suspects caught on video stealing 3 Seadoo watercrafts in Bensalem: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects caught on video stealing 3 personal watercrafts

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are asking for help tracking down the suspects who stole three personal watercrafts in the middle of the night.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning at a plumbing business on the 3400 block of Bristol Pike.

Police say the suspects seen in this surveillance video drove onto the lot and stole the Seadoo watercrafts, which were being stored there.

The three watercrafts are described as the following:

2016 Yellow Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ4097HH

2016 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ4096HH

2017 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ0853HK

The suspects were last seen fleeing onto I-95 south.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshiptheftcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
NJ man caught in racist tirade now facing nearly 2 dozen charges
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News