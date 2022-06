WFMZ-TV

EXETER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 3-year-old child in Berks County.A 911 call came in just after 3:30 a.m Thursday about an unconscious child at a home on the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township.The child was transported for medical care but died at the hospital.Police say the mother is in custody but has not been charged yet.The cause of death has not been released.