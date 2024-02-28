'Brisket bandit' wanted for allegedly stealing meat, rechargeable toothbrushes from Berks Co. stores

BERKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County have a bone to pick with one guy who allegedly stole nearly $400 worth of brisket from the Giant Supermarket in Exeter Township on February 13.
Store associates later recovered the missing meat.
But he apparently didn't stop there.
Police also think the man accused of being the "Brisket Bandit" tried to steal $375 worth of rechargeable toothbrushes from a Rite Aid in Cumru Township this past Monday.
The thief ended up dropping them in the parking lot and ran away empty-handed.
Police hope someone recognizes the man and gives them a call.