Health & Fitness

Bucks Co. dentist collecting unused CPAP's for COVID-19 mission

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County dentist is collecting no-longer-used CPAP machines, to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Beth Snyder has already received 15 machines at her office at 252 W Swamp Rd, Suite 25, in Doylestown.

But she knows there are probably many more in closets and cupboards.

The Ventilator Project, one of the non-profits using the machines, estimates there are 2.9 million machines not being used across the country.

One project used motors from CPAPs to power PAPR respirators for medical workers, while others are refurbishing the machines for hospitals to use as breathing help for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Snyder says donating is contactless, "We have a container in front of our office, that they can just put it right into the container. we'd love to know who's dropping it off so we can thank them. and then we'll take them and process them and send them off to the different organizations who are taking them."

She is hoping for a big collection.

Dr. Snyder says one colleague in Michigan collected nearly 400 unused CPAPs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckpennsylvania newscoronavirus helpdentistcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Show More
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend
More TOP STORIES News