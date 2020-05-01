Bucks Co. dentist collecting unused CPAP's for COVID-19 mission

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County dentist is collecting no-longer-used CPAP machines, to be used in the fight against COVID-19.Dr. Beth Snyder has already received 15 machines at her office at 252 W Swamp Rd, Suite 25, in Doylestown.But she knows there are probably many more in closets and cupboards.The Ventilator Project, one of the non-profits using the machines, estimates there are 2.9 million machines not being used across the country.One project used motors from CPAPs to power PAPR respirators for medical workers, while others are refurbishing the machines for hospitals to use as breathing help for COVID-19 patients.Dr. Snyder says donating is contactless, "We have a container in front of our office, that they can just put it right into the container. we'd love to know who's dropping it off so we can thank them. and then we'll take them and process them and send them off to the different organizations who are taking them."She is hoping for a big collection.Dr. Snyder says one colleague in Michigan collected nearly 400 unused CPAPs.