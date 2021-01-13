Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine

White recently spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about how she will spend the start of her last year as a nonagenarian.
"What am I doing for my birthday?" she said. "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."
SEE ALSO: Betty White credits optimism for lifetime of happiness
"The Pet Set" was White's show from the 1970s in which she spotlighted animals and some of her fellow famous animal-loving friends.
The beloved comedic actress told People magazine the key to long life includes "having a sense of humor."
"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," White said. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."
SEE ALSO: Iconic TV home to 'The Golden Girls' up for sale in Los Angeles for first time
The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.