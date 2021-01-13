birthday

Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine

The legendary Betty White turns 99 on Jan. 17, and like many others this year, she is planning a birthday in quarantine.

White recently spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about how she will spend the start of her last year as a nonagenarian.

"What am I doing for my birthday?" she said. "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

"The Pet Set" was White's show from the 1970s in which she spotlighted animals and some of her fellow famous animal-loving friends.

The beloved comedic actress told People magazine the key to long life includes "having a sense of humor."

"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," White said. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

