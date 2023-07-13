Fairmount artist hand-crafted Beyoncé's silver disco ball cowboy hat

When Abby Misbin got an order from Beyoncé's team for a custom silver hat for the singer, she had a "fan-girl" moment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beyoncé's fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for Wednesday night's big show.

When she first announced the Renaissance World Tour, she was wearing a very distinct, very sparkly disco ball cowboy hat that was handmade here in Philadelphia.

Abby Misbin wasn't at the Philadelphia show because she was too busy filling custom orders.

The 24-year-old Temple University alumna's business skyrocketed when Beyoncé's tour poster debuted on Instagram.

It takes the Fairmount artist a whole day to make two hats.

Misbin was a marketing major at Temple.

When she graduated, she was working at Starbucks and running her Etsy shop, TrendingByAbby, featuring all kinds of custom-made hats.

Her "full mirror and rhinestone" hat was always her best seller.

When she got an order from Beyoncé's team for a custom silver hat for the singer, she had a "fan-girl" moment.

"Whenever I see like Instagram and the icon that shows the hat so prominently, it's crazy," Misbin says. "My hands touched that! It's pretty insane. I'm getting used to it. And then I remember and freak out all over again. It's back and forth calming down and freaking out."

Misbin says it was months before she knew Beyoncé actually wore the hat, and because she wasn't tagged in the post, she didn't know whether the world would know she made the original.

The BeyHive helped her with getting the word out, and orders are pouring in.

Misbin only handles what she can do herself. She says she can't teach what she does, it's a mix of art, science and math.