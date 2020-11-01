Politics

Election 2020: Biden makes stop in Philadelphia in campaign's final days

PHILADELPHIA -- With two days left until Election Day, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are battling for every last undecided vote in the key battleground states.

On Sunday, Biden made a stop in Pennsylvania, which Trump narrowly won in 2016. It's a state the former vice president is hoping to turn blue this time around.

Trump campaigned in five states Sunday, while Biden made a stop in Philadelphia.

Biden greeted a parking lot of supporters in cars outside Sharon Baptist Church in the city's Wynnefield Heights section, an event called "Souls to the Polls."

"President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania. He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say. If you have your say, he doesn't stand a chance," said Biden.

After his rally, Biden stopped at the office of Congressman Brendan Boyle, who's running for re-election in Pennsylvania's 2nd district.

Earlier in the day, Biden visited Laborers Local 413 in Chester, trying to energize his base in the Philadelphia area, typically a Democratic strong-hold. He spoke about his public health plan for tackling COVID-19, especially for communities of color. He promised to address systemic racism, mentioning the recent protests and looting in Philadelphia. And he urged people to vote if they haven't done so already.

"My message is simple, Pennsylvania is critical in this election. I live in Delaware, but I'm a Pennsylvania boy, born in Scranton. And I want to tell you, the last time Donald Trump ran, he won this state by 44,000 votes. So, every single vote matters," Biden.

