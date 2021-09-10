Biden asks large indoor entertainment, sports venues to mandate vaccines for entry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11011165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is asking large-scale indoor entertainment and sports venues to ask for proof of vaccination or require a negative COVID-19 test before entry is allowed."Those of you running large entertainment venues, sports arenas, concert venues and movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry," said Biden during his remarks Thursday.It wasn't a mandate to show proof of a vaccine or negative test for those venues, but rather a big ask from Biden.When it comes to Philadelphia's biggest indoor venue, the Wells Fargo Center, officials say vaccines are already mandated for some acts coming in.However, showing proof of a vaccine or negative Covid test is not the policy there yet."We are meeting with local officials about our updated health and safety protocols next week and we will continue working to ensure all guests are safe at the arena," said Wells Fargo Center officials Thursday night.On the White House website, large outdoor stadiums are not included in the list of places being asked to do this.But we got the pulse on the president's plea from Philadelphia sports fans like Jane Ross heading into the Phillies game Thursday."If we don't start instilling these kinds of strict rules, it's never going happen. We're never going to get to a point where everything opens up normally," said Ross.In fact, everyone Action News spoke with before the Phillies game agrees with the president."Everybody is waiting for this place to get back to normal. I figure it's not a bad thing," said Dorsey Teagle of West Philadelphia.Gabriel Avanzato of Southampton said, "It's just common sense to me."Many indoor concert halls in the city already mandate proof of a vaccine, including the Kimmel Center, the Franklin Music Hall and the Walnut Street Theatre.Biden also asked movie theaters to do the same, but at the AMC Theatres in Deptford, New Jersey, some think what the president is asking for is too much."I feel as though it's very, very personal," said Jay'Ionna Wright of Bridgeton.Lawrence Taylor of Bridgeton said, "What's next, jail if we're not vaccinated? It's kinda iffy."