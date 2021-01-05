animal news

American Kennel Club welcomes new official dog breed, the Biewer terrier

SAN FRANCISCO -- The American Kennel Club is welcoming a new dog breed to the pack and it is tiny.

It's called the Biewer terrier, developed in Germany in the 1980s.

The club says that the breed is a happy-go-lucky dog with a childlike, even whimsical attitude. They are intelligent, devoted and loyal companions, despite their mischief at times.

It's similar to a Yorkie with a long, flowing coat in a variety of colors hanging close to the ground. They tend to weigh between 4 and 8 pounds.

It is now the 197th recognized breed by the American Kennel Club, which means that this toy dog breed can compete for Best in Show at many U.S. events, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Read more about the Biewer terrier here.

See more stories and videos about animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspetwestminster dog showanimalanimal newsdogpet careu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday
Giant 9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Georgia runoff election: ABC News projects Warnock defeats Loeffler
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Paint chips lead to arrests in fatal hit-and-run of NJ pizza deliveryman: Officials
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Church operating out of home under legal review
Penn scientists testing vaccines against variants of COVID-19
Show More
Some COVID relief payments sent to wrong account
Local artist needs help finding nurse to give her special artwork
Fight over Pa. Senate election mars start of legislative session
Local students help peers register to vote in Ga. Senate runoff elections
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
More TOP STORIES News