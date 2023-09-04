WATCH LIVE

Statue in Burlington County vandalized with graffiti; 3 suspects sought by state police

State police released images of the three young men they believe are responsible.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 4, 2023 10:22PM
HAINESPORT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted for criminal mischief on Monday night.

Back on August 9, troopers say they responded to a complaint in Hainesport Township, Burlington County.

They found graffiti markings on a statue known in the community as 'Big Rusty.'

The township owns the statue, officials say.

State police released images of the three young men they believe are responsible.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact state police at the Bordentown Station.

