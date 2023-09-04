Statue in Burlington County vandalized with graffiti; 3 suspects sought by state police

State police released images of the three young men they believe are responsible.

HAINESPORT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted for criminal mischief on Monday night.

Back on August 9, troopers say they responded to a complaint in Hainesport Township, Burlington County.

They found graffiti markings on a statue known in the community as 'Big Rusty.'

The township owns the statue, officials say.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact state police at the Bordentown Station.