Billie Eilish bringing tour to Philly in February 2022

Eilish will kick off her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" on February 3, 2022, in New Orleans.
Then just days later, she will stop at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
Fans can register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform through Sunday, May 23 for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.
The 19-year-old Los Angeles native is releasing her latest album "Happier Than Ever" featuring the single "Your Power"' on July 30.
Eilish won two Grammy Awards earlier this year: Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song "No Time To Die."