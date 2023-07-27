Police arrest Washington D.C. driver in hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia man

Authorities have identified the 75-year-old man from Philadelphia who died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested the hit-and-run driver who they believe struck and killed a Philadelphia man in Washington D.C. while trying to flee from Secret Service.

Officials with the United States Park Police say they arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Robertson from D.C. on Thursday.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, officers tried to stop Robertson for expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue near the National Mall around 1:30 p.m. on July 12.

Authorities say Robertson indicated that he would stop, but then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street Northwest.

Robertson then allegedly ran a red light, striking 75-year-old Bing Wong and a 13-year-old girl in the intersection before fleeing the scene.

Wong was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he died.

He was visiting the area with his two daughters when he was fatally struck.

Park police say the 13-year-old sustained minor abrasions and was treated at the scene.

Action News sat down with Wong's family shortly after the crash, who said he was "a gentle soul with a big heart."

Wong was a retired chef and survived prostate cancer.