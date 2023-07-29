WATCH LIVE

Suspect in Washington D.C. hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia man appears in court

Benjamin Robertson, 33, faces second-degree murder charges for the crash that took place on July 12.

Saturday, July 29, 2023 3:42AM
Suspect in Washington D.C. hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia man appears in court
In Washington D.C., the suspect charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Philadelphia man was in court on Friday.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WPVI) -- In Washington D.C., the suspect charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Philadelphia man was in court on Friday.

Benjamin Robertson, 33, faces second-degree murder charges for the crash that took place on July 12.

READ | Police arrest driver in Washington D.C. hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia man

Officials say police were trying to stop Robertson for expired registration when he allegedly ran a red light and struck 75-year-old Bing Wong and a 13-year-old girl.

Wong, who was visiting from Philadelphia, died shortly after the crash.

Prosecutors say Roberston continued driving during the incident, even with the victim on the hood of his car.

The judge ordered Robertson to remain behind bars Friday.

