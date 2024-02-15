South Jersey woman celebrates 100th birthday

GLOCUESTER COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News is wishing a happy 100th birthday to Rita Botta in Glocuester County, New Jersey!

Rita was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Southern High School.

In her career, Rita worked in hairdressing and was a seamstress. She married and went on to have two daughters, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

She moved to Turnersville, New Jersey 40 years ago.

In her free time, Rita loves to bake, sew, and is active in her faith.

Happy birthday, Rita!