South Jersey shoppers ready for holiday sales and steals

He started waiting in line at 5 a.m.
The retailer opened its doors Thanksgiving night, letting five people in at a time. Some big-ticket items were on sale, like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.
"A lot of people are going to be happy and I've got the Xbox here for my son. He made the honor roll, so I'm just happy to get it for him," said Holmes.
SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping
Most malls and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target were closed on Thanksgiving. But like last year, retailers started rolling out deals earlier in the month to limit in-person crowds because of the pandemic.
While most malls and big box retailers are closed #ThanksgivingDay, @GameStop just opened its doors to customers. Some people have been waiting in line since 5am. @6abc pic.twitter.com/C39dRT23VB— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 25, 2021
"You have to get here first. So the early bird gets the worm right?" said Richard Robertson.
Select restaurants stayed busy this holiday, too, including Bridget Foys in Philadelphia's Society Hill.
It's their first Thanksgiving being open since a two-alarm fire destroyed the 40-year-old city staple.
"We did 120 to-go turkey dinners yesterday, in addition to a great crowd on Thanksgiving Eve," said owner Bridget Foy.
"We're turning the corner as far as getting back to normal, and it's great to come out for the holidays," she added.