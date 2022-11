Officials said the shelter is currently full and has more than 100 dogs available for adoption.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking to expand your family with a new furry friend this holiday season, ACCT Philly has you covered.

Officials said the shelter is currently full and has more than 100 dogs available for adoption.

On Friday, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for dogs.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting a pup must fill out an online application before going to the Hunting Park location.