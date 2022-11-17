Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Students with the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and Girls Incorporated were treated to the screening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 200 students from two local nonprofits, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and Girls Incorporated, received a free screening of the iconic "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" movie.

"I feel like it's going to be a really good movie," said 4th grader Keymaurre Graham.

"I'm interested in film and filmmaking so I really like analyzing how the characters are portraying the roles, how they're showing their emotions and how it affects the audience," said 11th grader Morgan Hicks.

6abc and Disney Studio Marketing made the screening possible, investing in students in underserved communities.

"There's something to seeing yourself reflected on the big screen," said Niki Hawkins, vice president of community engagement at 6abc. "I think it's important that if you have a dream, if you have a desire to become successful in any realm, it's important to have those images accessible, available and plentiful to our young people."

Representatives from the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia said a lot of children are dealing with difficulties in their communities and the screening provides a safe outlet.

"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them where they can be safe in times of trouble and strife in the streets," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs of Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.

And as the lights go out, with non-stop excitement and diversity on the screen, the movie is inspiring the next generation.

"It makes me more empowered to be a leader in society and just know that I have people like me and I can do whatever I want," said 11th grader Leah Greene. "I can be whatever I want to be."

Disney and other sponsors are hosting events just like this across the country, involving about 140 free community screenings.

