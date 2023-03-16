Suspect in murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown appears in court

The man accused of murdering a Montgomery County mother back in January was in court on Thursday.

Blair Watts has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Brown.

LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man accused of murdering a Montgomery County mother back in January was in court on Thursday.

The Action Cam was in Limerick Township, Pa. as 33-year-old Blair Watts was led into district court.

Watts has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in connection to the death of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford.

Prosecutors said Watts, who was a business associate of Brown, was the person who reported her missing on January 4.

They allege Watts killed her and buried her body in a shallow grave before trying to cover his tracks by contacting police.

We're still waiting to hear what was decided during today's preliminary hearing.