WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
murder

Suspect in murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown appears in court

Blair Watts has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Brown.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:24PM
Suspect in murder of Montgomery County mom appears in court
EMBED <>More Videos

The man accused of murdering a Montgomery County mother back in January was in court on Thursday.

LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man accused of murdering a Montgomery County mother back in January was in court on Thursday.

The Action Cam was in Limerick Township, Pa. as 33-year-old Blair Watts was led into district court.

Watts has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in connection to the death of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford.

Prosecutors said Watts, who was a business associate of Brown, was the person who reported her missing on January 4.

They allege Watts killed her and buried her body in a shallow grave before trying to cover his tracks by contacting police.

We're still waiting to hear what was decided during today's preliminary hearing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW